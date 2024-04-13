Share Video

Liljegren (upper body) will return to the lineup versus Detroit on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Liljegren has missed the last eight games and is expected to play alongside Morgan Rielly on the first unit. Liljegren has three goals, 20 assists and 115 blocked shots in 52 appearances. Liljegren's return will make Joel Edmundson a healthy scratch.

