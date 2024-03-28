Share Video

Liljegren (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Capitals.

Liljegren saw 22:28 of ice time Tuesday versus the Devils, so it's unclear when he was injured. Mark Giordano (concussion) was activated from long-term injured reserve and will enter the lineup in place of Liljegren, while Conor Timmins is likely to see increased power-play duties.

