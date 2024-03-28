Liljegren (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Capitals.
Liljegren saw 22:28 of ice time Tuesday versus the Devils, so it's unclear when he was injured. Mark Giordano (concussion) was activated from long-term injured reserve and will enter the lineup in place of Liljegren, while Conor Timmins is likely to see increased power-play duties.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Big two-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ready to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Unavailable versus Vegas•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Deemed day-to-day•