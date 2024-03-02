Liljegren (undisclosed) is good to play Saturday versus the Rangers, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Liljegren missed two games due to the injury. He has two goals, 16 points, 57 hits and 87 blocks in 40 appearances in 2023-24. Liljegren is projected to play alongside T.J. Brodie in his return.
