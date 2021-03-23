Liljegren was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Liljegren has yet to make his season debut with the Maple Leafs, but he's been productive in the minors, having picked up seven points while posting a plus-2 rating in 10 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Joins active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Bumps to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Rises from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Reassigned to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Bumps to taxi squad•