Liljegren will likely be replaced by Justin Holl for Game 3 on Friday, reports Mark Masters of TSN.
It's not based on his play -- he's been solid. The Leafs have a bounty of blueliners and Holl offers a bit more size on the back end with the Lightning having last change at home. Liljegren is plus-2 with one shot across the first two games.
