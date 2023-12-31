Liljegren scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Liljegren got the Maple Leafs on the board early in the third period and helped out on Nick Robertson's tally in the final minute. Both of Liljegren's multi-point efforts have come in the last five games, a span in which he has one goal and four helpers. The 24-year-old is at six points, 14 shots on net, 18 hits, 41 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 17 appearances this season. He should continue to hold down a bottom-four role with power-play time, which could give him fantasy appeal in deeper formats.