Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Set to play in ECHL
Liljegren (ankle) will suit up with ECHL Newfoundland on Wednesday before rejoining AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Liljegren was injured will playing for Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championships, but is ready to return to competitive action. In 19 appearances for the Marlies, the blueliner notched two goals, six helpers and six PIM. Given the Maple Leafs' blue line depth, it's unlikely the 19-year-old will get a shot with the club this season and may have to wait until the 2019-20 campaign to make his NHL debut.
