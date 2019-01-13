Moore signed a two-year contract extension Sunday worth $775,000 per season, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Moore was in line to become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Maple Leafs wanted to lock down forward depth before a busy offseason. The 23-year-old has been a strong fourth-line asset this season during limited action, posting a goal and two helpers in six games. Moore has shown his potential with AHL Toronto, too, racking up 19 goals and adding seven assists in 30 games.

