Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Secures two-year extension
Moore signed a two-year contract extension Sunday worth $775,000 per season, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Moore was in line to become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Maple Leafs wanted to lock down forward depth before a busy offseason. The 23-year-old has been a strong fourth-line asset this season during limited action, posting a goal and two helpers in six games. Moore has shown his potential with AHL Toronto, too, racking up 19 goals and adding seven assists in 30 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...