Bertuzzi (illness) will be as game-time decision Saturday against Edmonton. per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Bertuzzi briefly took part in Saturday's morning skate after skipping Friday's session. He logged 14:19 of ice time in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Washington despite feeling under the weather, so perhaps he will be able to play again. Bertuzzi has generated nine goals and 13 points over his past 16 outings.
