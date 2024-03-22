Bertuzzi (illness) missed practice Friday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Bertuzzi was feeling under the weather Wednesday in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 win in Washington, but he managed to score his 15th of the season. Bertuzzi has 34 points in 67 games this season, including five goals and an assist on the power play. He is day-to-day at this time and more should be known Saturday as to whether or not he will play against the Oilers.