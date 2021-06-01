Nylander scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 7.

While the Maple Leafs' collapse from a 3-1 series lead was stunning, Nylander can't be blamed for their struggles. He finished the first round with five goals and three helpers in seven games, and he was only held off the scoresheet in Game 6. The 25-year-old winger had two more points than Alex Kerfoot, the Maple Leafs' second-leading playoff scorer. Nylander racked up 42 points in 51 regular-season games as well -- he should be a solid mid-round pick in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.