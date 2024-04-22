Nylander (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 2 against the Bruins on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nylander was a game-time call, so he at least appears to be close to returning. He dressed in all 82 games during the regular season, racking up 40 goals and a career-high 98 points. Barring a setback, he should have a decent shot at getting back in the lineup for Game 3 on Wednesday.