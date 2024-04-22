Nylander (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 2 against the Bruins on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Nylander was a game-time call, so he at least appears to be close to returning. He dressed in all 82 games during the regular season, racking up 40 goals and a career-high 98 points. Barring a setback, he should have a decent shot at getting back in the lineup for Game 3 on Wednesday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Officially game-time call•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Won't play in Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Game-time call•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Just three points in last seven•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Five-game goal streak•