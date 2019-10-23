Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Snaps four-game point drought
Nylander picked up a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
The point snapped a four-game point drought. Wee Wille started the season strong, but has scuffled since. Tuesday's point came on the second, not first, power-play unit. Maybe that's what he needed to light a fire. Nylander is far too talented to stay quiet for long. Keep trotting him out there.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Tallies again•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Showing hunger to take game higher•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shifts to center with Kadri out•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Never found game after holdout•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to go•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.