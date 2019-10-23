Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Snaps four-game point drought

Nylander picked up a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The point snapped a four-game point drought. Wee Wille started the season strong, but has scuffled since. Tuesday's point came on the second, not first, power-play unit. Maybe that's what he needed to light a fire. Nylander is far too talented to stay quiet for long. Keep trotting him out there.