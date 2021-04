Chiasson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Chiasson's goal came at even strength -- that's a rarity for the winger, as five of his eight tallies this year have come with the man advantage. The 30-year-old is up to 12 points, 46 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 35 outings. Outside of power-play production, there's not much fantasy value to be had from Chiasson when he mainly plays in a bottom-six role.