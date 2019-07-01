Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Re-signs with Edmonton
Chiasson inked a two-year, $4.3 million contract with the Oilers on Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Chiasson had his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (22) and points (38) in 73 games with Edmonton. The 28-year-old winger's goal total will likely regress in 2019-20, but he should be able to crack the 30-point mark for a second straight campaign if he's able to hold onto his top-six role and a spot on one of the Oilers' power-play units.
