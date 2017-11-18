Oilers' Cam Talbot: Penciled in against Stars
Talbot will tend twine on the road against the Stars on Saturday.
A heavily utilized backstop, Talbot will be countered by backup netminder Kari Lehtonen for this 2:00 p.m. ET matchup. It's been tough sledding for the former this campaign, as he's posted a 7-9-1 record, 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage over 17 games. However, the Stars are ranked last in the Central Division with a 9-9-1 record, and Talbot will be facing the league's 23rd-ranked offense, albeit one that reigns supreme on the man advantage.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gives up four in loss•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Will start Thursday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Twenty-two saves all that's needed•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Opposing expansion team•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Surrenders three in loss Saturday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Looking for positive results in Big Apple•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...