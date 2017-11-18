Talbot will tend twine on the road against the Stars on Saturday.

A heavily utilized backstop, Talbot will be countered by backup netminder Kari Lehtonen for this 2:00 p.m. ET matchup. It's been tough sledding for the former this campaign, as he's posted a 7-9-1 record, 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage over 17 games. However, the Stars are ranked last in the Central Division with a 9-9-1 record, and Talbot will be facing the league's 23rd-ranked offense, albeit one that reigns supreme on the man advantage.