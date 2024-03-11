McDavid scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

McDavid's 13-game point streak ended in Saturday's loss to the Sabres, but he bounced back in a big win Sunday. The 27-year-old had 29 points during that streak, only two of which were goals. He's gone on a remarkable second-half surge to get back to his usual level of play, and he's now at 24 tallies, 79 assists, 206 shots on net, 97 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating through 61 appearances.