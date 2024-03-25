McDavid notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

McDavid crossed the 90-assist mark for the first time in his nine-year career Sunday, earning his sixth multi-point effort in the last seven games in the process. During that heater, he's racked up three goals and 14 assists. The 27-year-old is at 117 points (39 on the power play), 226 shots on net, 104 hits and a plus-29 rating through 67 appearances. While McDavid is shooting a career-low 11.5 percent, he's more than made up for it with elite playmaking and added physicality.