McDavid recorded four assists in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

It's McDavid's fourth multi-point effort in his last five games -- he has three goals and nine assists in that span. He's up to 26 goals and a league-leading 86 assists through 65 games this season. The 27-year-old McDavid has surpassed the 100-point threshold in seven of his eight full NHL seasons.