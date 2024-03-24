McDavid had three assists in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The league's third-leading scorer has 89 assists, which would tie him with J.T. Miller for 10th overall in scoring, even if he didn't have a single goal. But McDavid has 115 points overall, which trails Nikita Kucherov (122) and Nathan MacKinnon (119). At his current rate, McDavid may still contend for the Art Ross. He's on a three-game, nine-point streak that includes eight helpers, and he has 15 points, including 12 assists, in his last six outings.