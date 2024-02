Perry produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Both points came in a wild second period that featured all of the game's scoring, aside from Evan Bouchard's OT winner. It's Perry's first multi-point performance in seven games since joining the Oilers, but the 38-year-old winger is getting a look in a top-six role at even strength -- which means shifts with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl that could lead to fantasy upside.