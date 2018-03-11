Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Continues consistency
Draisaitl scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Minnesota.
The goal was his 22nd of the season -- he is closing in on a second consecutive 70-point season. The German center has seven points in his last eight games and hasn't been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests since the first week of January. There isn't much to be excited about in Oil Country in 2017-18 except for the stunning skills of Connor McDavid and the reliability of Draisaitl.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Fuels victory with two helpers•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dazzles against Colorado•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Picks up two assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...