Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Continues consistency

Draisaitl scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Minnesota.

The goal was his 22nd of the season -- he is closing in on a second consecutive 70-point season. The German center has seven points in his last eight games and hasn't been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests since the first week of January. There isn't much to be excited about in Oil Country in 2017-18 except for the stunning skills of Connor McDavid and the reliability of Draisaitl.