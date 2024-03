Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Draisaitl got Edmonton on the board midway through the second period, beating Connor Hellebuyck off the rush to tie the game 1-1. Draisaitl now has goals in five straight games and 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 13 contests since the start of March. He's up to 38 goals and 93 points through 70 games this year as he looks to surpass the 100-point threshold for the fifth time in six seasons.