Draisaitl tallied a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Washington.

Draisaitl got Edmonton's offensive outburst started with a power-play goal 4:36 into the first period, one-timing a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins feed from the circle, before adding three helpers (two on the man advantage) later in the game. The 28-year-old Draisaitl hasn't gone more than one game without a point since December -- he has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in his last 11 contests. Overall, Draisaitl's up to 33 goals and 86 points through 64 games as he'll push to surpass the 100-point mark for the fifth time in his career.