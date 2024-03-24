Draisaitl scored a goal on five shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Draisaitl has four goals and five assists over his last five outings, though this was his first even-strength tally in that span. He cut Toronto's lead to 5-3, but that was as close as Edmonton got. Draisaitl is at 36 goals, 91 points (34 on the power play), 193 shots on net, 68 PIM, 46 hits and a plus-22 rating through 68 appearances this season. He continues to be an excellent scoring threat in a top-six role.