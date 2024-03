Draisaitl tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 8-3 win over Buffalo.

Draisaitl got Edmonton on the board late in the first period, sneaking a wrister past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on a power play, before adding a pair of assists in the final frame. The 28-year-old Draisaitl has three goals and eight points in his last four contests. He's up to 35 goals and 90 points through 67 games this season as he looks to surpass the 100-point mark for a third straight year.