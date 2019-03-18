Koskinen dropped the second game of a back-to-back, surrendering six goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Koskinen's record dropped to 22-17-4 with the ugly performance, which came only a day after he picked up the 3-2 overtime win in Arizona. He owns a 2.85 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He's started all but one of the last 16 games for the Oilers, leaving Anthony Stolarz as a frequent backup, although it's reasonable to expect Stolarz will get a turn soon.