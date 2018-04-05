Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Back in action
Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) will be back in the lineup Thursday against the Golden Knights, NHL.com reports.
Look for Nugent-Hopkins to reprise his role in the top six and on the power play. Despite the Oilers experiencing a tumultuous 2017-18 campaign overall, RNH has quietly managed 22 goals and 23 assists through 60 games for his best rate of offensive production since factoring into a scoring play in 84 percent of his appearances as a rookie.
