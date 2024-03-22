Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally. It's been a quiet March for Nugent-Hopkins, who has five assists and 18 shots on net over 10 contests, a stretch that has seen him drop to the third line at even strength. The 30-year-old is at 59 points, 147 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 66 outings overall, and his power-play usage gives him enough ice time to retain strong fantasy value.