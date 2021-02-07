Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Connor McDavid's first-period snipe. Through 13 games, Nugent-Hopkins has a solid five goals, six helpers, 44 shots and a minus-1 rating. He's thriving on the Oilers' top line, and seven of his 11 points have come on the power play, a welcome sight to many fantasy managers.