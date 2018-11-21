Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in win

Nugent-Hopkins potted a goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Nugent-Hopkins has found his scoring touch of late, notching two goals in his last four contests after failing to pot a single goal in his previous nine appearances. The 25-year-old winger will look to stay hot in a road matchup with the Ducks on Friday.

