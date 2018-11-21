Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in win
Nugent-Hopkins potted a goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Nugent-Hopkins has found his scoring touch of late, notching two goals in his last four contests after failing to pot a single goal in his previous nine appearances. The 25-year-old winger will look to stay hot in a road matchup with the Ducks on Friday.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Off to spectacular start•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up goal in defeat•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Delivers two assists in loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scoring binge continues•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Playmaker in Tuesday's win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two-point effort in win over Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...