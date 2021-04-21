Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and return to Edmonton's lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal.

Nugent-Hopkins is expected to return to a prominent role following his four-game absence, skating on the Oilers' top line and first power-play unit against the Canadiens. The 28-year-old winger has picked up 12 goals and 28 points through 40 contests this campaign.