Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and return to Edmonton's lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal.
Nugent-Hopkins is expected to return to a prominent role following his four-game absence, skating on the Oilers' top line and first power-play unit against the Canadiens. The 28-year-old winger has picked up 12 goals and 28 points through 40 contests this campaign.
