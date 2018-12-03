Oilers' Ryan Spooner: Will play, despite illness
Spooner is under the weather, but is expected to suit up versus Dallas on Monday.
Spooner -- who missed Monday's practice session -- ended a 13-game pointless streak versus Vegas on Saturday. The Ottawa native is off to a slow start to the 2017-18 campaign, with just two points in 16 outings. If he can't turn his season around soon, the 26-year-old may miss the 30-point mark for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.
