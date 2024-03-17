Foegele scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Foegele has three goals and three assists over eight outings in March. He's seeing steady middle-six usage, though he's also received minimal power-play time this month, which makes his uptick in offense a little more impressive. The 27-year-old winger is at 16 goals, 35 points, 156 shots on net, 69 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 65 contests overall.