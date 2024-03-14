Foegele scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.

The Oilers' top line and power play carried their offense through two periods before Foegele chipped in with a third-period tally. The winger has two goals and three assists over seven contests in March, offering decent offense in a middle-six role. He's up to 15 goals, 34 points, 152 shots on net, 67 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 64 outings overall. It's been a career year on offense for Foegele, but his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.