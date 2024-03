Foegele recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Foegele helped out on goals by Corey Perry and Cody Ceci in the second period. After scoring three goals over two games in mid-February, Foegele had gone five contests without a point entering Sunday. The winger has a career-high 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists), 140 shots on net, 66 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 59 appearances.