Foegele scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Both points came in the first period as the Oilers grabbed a 2-0 lead, but their offense went cold the rest of the way. Foegele is skating with Leon Draisaitl at 5-on-5 and it's resulted in a modest uptick in his production as he has two two-point performances in the last four games. Saturday's tally was also his 14th of the season, giving the 27-year-old winger a new career high.