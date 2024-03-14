Hyman scored three goals on six shots in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Capitals.

Hyman recorded a natural hat trick in the decisive Edmonton win, putting the Oilers ahead 3-2 midway through the first period before adding a pair of tallies, one on the power play, in the second. The 31-year-old Hyman now has five career hat tricks, four of which have come this season. He's up to a career-best 46 goals, tied with Sam Reinhart for second most in the league, and 65 points through 63 games this season.