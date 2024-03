Hyman scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hyman got the Oilers on the board against his former team with a third-period tally. The winger has been all goals lately, scoring 15 times over the last 15 games with nary an assist in sight. He's up to 49 tallies, 68 points (18 on the power play), 245 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-31 rating through 67 appearances this season.