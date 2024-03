Hyman scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hyman has been the Oilers' top-line finisher lately, scoring 11 goals and adding one assist over his last 11 contests. The 31-year-old is third in the NHL in goals with 43, trailing only Auston Matthews (54) and Sam Reinhart (45). Hyman is at 62 points, 215 shots on net, 57 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 60 contests while playing in one of the best spots in the league -- Connor McDavid's wing.