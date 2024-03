Hyman scored two goals on eight shots in Thursday's 8-3 rout of the Sabres.

Hyman has been boom or bust of late, scoring five goals in two games while also going pointless in four of his last six outings. The 31-year-old Hyman has entrenched himself in a top-line role playing alongside Connor McDavid. The winger should continue to offer top-end fantasy value and should cruise to the 50-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career.