Barkov -- who is dealing with a hand injury -- will likely be a game-time decision against the Sharks on Thursday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Barkov was originally expected to be ready to play Thursday but was unable to practice with the team for the previous two days. Prior to the All-Star break, the Finnish center was rolling on an 11-game point streak during which he racked up five goals and 12 assists, including six power-play points.