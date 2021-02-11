Duclair was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
This should rule Duclair out for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay while his status for Saturday's game is up in the air. The 25-year-old winger has six assists and a plus-4 rating through 10 games this season.
