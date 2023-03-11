Duclair (illness) will play Saturday versus the Jets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Duclair will return to his usual top-line spot after a one-game absence. Casey Fitzgerald will be scratched to make room for Duclair in the lineup, while Sam Reinhart will move back down to the third line.
