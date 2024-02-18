Montour had a goal and two power-play assists in a 9-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Montour scored the Panthers first goal when his point shot deflected off Bolts' defender Emil Martinsen Lilleberg; it came in the first period. Montour hasn't been able to replicate his outstanding 2022-23 season, and he has only 15 points, including just three goals, in 39 games. But he does have four points in his last three games, and nine of his points have come with the man advantage, including two PPA on Saturday. So, he does have a some short-term fantasy value.