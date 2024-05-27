Rodrigues notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Rodrigues snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on a Gustav Forsling tally in the third period. For the most part, Rodrigues has been a part of the Panthers' depth this postseason, earning seven points, 26 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-2 rating over 14 contests. The 30-year-old can fill in for top-six minutes when necessary, but with the Panthers at full health, he's likely to remain on the third line.