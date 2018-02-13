Play

Panthers' James Reimer: Holds on for win against Oil

Reimer allowed five goals on 32 shots during Monday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.

This turned into a track meet, and one of Edmonton's goals was on a penalty shot, so it's difficult to be too critical of Reimer in his return to action Monday. After all, his last start was Jan. 23. The veteran sports a 14-12-5 record, .909 save percentage and 3.10 GAA for the campaign, and with Roberto Luongo (lower body) back at practice, Reimer's fantasy upside is likely to become quite limited sooner than later.

