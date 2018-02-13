Panthers' James Reimer: Holds on for win against Oil
Reimer allowed five goals on 32 shots during Monday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.
This turned into a track meet, and one of Edmonton's goals was on a penalty shot, so it's difficult to be too critical of Reimer in his return to action Monday. After all, his last start was Jan. 23. The veteran sports a 14-12-5 record, .909 save percentage and 3.10 GAA for the campaign, and with Roberto Luongo (lower body) back at practice, Reimer's fantasy upside is likely to become quite limited sooner than later.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...