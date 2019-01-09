Panthers' James Reimer: Makes relief appearance in loss
Reimer replaced Roberto Luongo in the second period of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins. Reimer gave up a goal on 15 shots.
The loss will not be credited to Reimer, who replaced Luongo after Florida's starter was beaten four times on 16 shots. The Panthers will have a day off before playing back-to-back games Thursday and Friday. Expect Reimer to get a start, with Luongo getting a shot at redemption in the other.
