Panthers' James Reimer: Makes relief appearance in loss

Reimer replaced Roberto Luongo in the second period of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins. Reimer gave up a goal on 15 shots.

The loss will not be credited to Reimer, who replaced Luongo after Florida's starter was beaten four times on 16 shots. The Panthers will have a day off before playing back-to-back games Thursday and Friday. Expect Reimer to get a start, with Luongo getting a shot at redemption in the other.