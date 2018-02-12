Panthers' James Reimer: Making return to action

Reimer, who was recently activated off injured reserve, will be the road starter against the Oilers on Monday.

This will be Reimer's first start after missing six games with a groin injury. The 29-year-old has had a rough season, as he's sporting a 3.04 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 32 outings. The Oilers have only scored 2.78 goals per game at home, 24th in the NHL, but it will be interesting to see how Reimer looks in his return to action.