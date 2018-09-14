Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Dealing with long-term injury

Per head coach Bob Boughner, McGinn (back) is expected to miss "months," Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

McGinn was initially labeled out indefinitely, but this report clarifies that he'll likely be sidelined until mid-November at a minimum. The 30-year-old winger, who notched 13 goals and 29 points in 76 games last season, should be avoided in all drafts.